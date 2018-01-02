5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Robert W. Baird raised L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $60 to $70. L Brands shares closed at $60.22 on Friday.
- BTIG Research boosted the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $175 to $200. McDonald's shares closed at $172.12 on Friday.
- Maxim Group increased the price target for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from $64 to $71. Dunkin Brands shares closed at $64.47 on Friday.
- Needham raised the price target on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from $85 to $88. CVS shares closed at $72.50 on Friday.
- Instinet boosted the price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) from $60 to $66. Las Vegas Sands shares closed at $69.49 on Friday.
