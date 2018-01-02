Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 9:48am   Comments
Share:
  • Robert W. Baird raised L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $60 to $70. L Brands shares closed at $60.22 on Friday.
  • BTIG Research boosted the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $175 to $200. McDonald's shares closed at $172.12 on Friday.
  • Maxim Group increased the price target for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from $64 to $71. Dunkin Brands shares closed at $64.47 on Friday.
  • Needham raised the price target on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from $85 to $88. CVS shares closed at $72.50 on Friday.
  • Instinet boosted the price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) from $60 to $66. Las Vegas Sands shares closed at $69.49 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + DNKN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin Tumbles, Papa John Steps Away, Congress Keeps Government Open (For Now)
Morgan Stanley: Health Care M&A Means Headwinds For Hospitals
CVS-Aetna Deal Leading A Wave of Change In The Hospital Sector
Checking In On Instacart, The Uber For Groceries
Express Scripts Outlook Improves Amid Tax Reform, CVS-Aetna Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.