5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Buckingham Research raised Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $225 to $300. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $222.66 on Monday.
- Citi boosted the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $58 to $67. Target shares closed at $64.08 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $185 to $195. McDonald's shares closed at $174.20 on Monday.
- Citi boosted the price target on Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $106 to $117. Wal-Mart shares closed at $97.90 on Monday.
- Berenberg raised Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) price target from $72 to $84. Altria shares closed at $72.65 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.