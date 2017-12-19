Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2017 9:39am   Comments
  • Buckingham Research raised Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $225 to $300. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $222.66 on Monday.
  • Citi boosted the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $58 to $67. Target shares closed at $64.08 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $185 to $195. McDonald's shares closed at $174.20 on Monday.
  • Citi boosted the price target on Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $106 to $117. Wal-Mart shares closed at $97.90 on Monday.
  • Berenberg raised Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) price target from $72 to $84. Altria shares closed at $72.65 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

