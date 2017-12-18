5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Credit Suisse raised Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) price target from $55 to $75. Akamai shares closed at $57.76 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $20 to $27. Twitter shares closed at $22.23 on Friday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $58 to $55. Oracle shares closed at $48.30 on Friday.
- Buckingham Research increased the price target on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $64 to $71. Nike shares closed at $64.79 on Friday.
- Jefferies boosted Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) price target from $41 to $45. Gap shares closed at $33.56 on Friday.
