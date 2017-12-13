Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 9:51am   Comments
  • Citi raised 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) price target from $262 to $268. 3M shares closed at $236.58 on Tuesday.
  • Susquehanna boosted the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $50 to $57. Nike shares closed at $62.17 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America increased the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $213 to $220. Adobe shares closed at $172.54 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from $88 to $90. Western Digital shares closed at $81.77 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays boosted Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) price target from $122 to $145. Red Hat shares closed at $125.75 on Tuesday.

