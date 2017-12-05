The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from 3.5 stars (Buy), which was issued eight days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes after share price in Seagate met some resistance at the $40 level late in November. The stock has made some positive momentum since the start of December, finishing up 1.5 percent over the first two days of the month, although the stock finished slightly lower Tuesday at $39.13.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Seagate is up at $45.50, which is above the average analyst price target of $42.02. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $STX in their watch-lists.