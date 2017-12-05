5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) from $39 to $45. Toll Brothers shares closed at $50.66 on Monday.
- Argus cut the price target for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) from $96 to $93. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $81.92 on Monday.
- Citi increased Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) price target from $62 to $69. Big Lots shares closed at $58.93 on Monday.
- Stephens boosted the price target on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) from $43 to $49. United Natural Foods shares closed at $52.49 on Monday.
- Macquarie lowered Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) price target from $46 to $42. Robert Half shares closed at $56.66 on Monday.
