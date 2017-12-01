5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Loop Capital raised the price target for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from $23 to $28. Kroger shares closed at $25.86 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,430 to $1,525. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,176.75 on Thursday.
- Buckingham Research boosted Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $62 to $75. Five Below shares closed at $61.80 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised the price target on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from $15 to $21. Zumiez shares closed at $21.80 on Thursday.
- Stifel lowered Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $240 to $230. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $221.71 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.