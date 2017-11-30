Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 9:51am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from $28 to $30. Bank of America shares closed at $28.28 on Wednesday.
  • JPMorgan raised the price target for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $137 to $160. PVH shares closed at $137.14 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson boosted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,300 to $1,500. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,161.27 on Wednesday.
  • Needham & Company raised the price target on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $83 to $100. Synopsys shares closed at $86.77 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel boosted Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $92 to $98. Workday shares closed at $106.54 on Wednesday.

