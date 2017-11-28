Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2017 9:35am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,300 to $1,450. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,195.83 on Monday.
  • Needham & Company raised the price target for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) from $102 to $110. Tech Data shares closed at $93.22 on Monday.
  • Barclays increased Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) price target from $47 to $55. Mellanox shares closed at $57.85 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from $56 to $80. Meredith shares closed at $67.55 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ: BV) price target from $7 to $5.5. Bazaarvoice shares closed at $5.43 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

