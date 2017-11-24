Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2017 10:00am   Comments
  • JPMorgan increased the price target for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) from $35 to $41. Copart shares closed at $41.01 on Wednesday.
  • MKM Partners boosted the price target for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) from $20 to $25. Citi Trends shares closed at $24.79 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $149 to $167. Deere shares closed at $145.25 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from $62 to $59. Merck shares closed at $54.37 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray increased Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) price target from $43 to $48. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $56.61 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

