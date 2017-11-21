5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- KeyBanc raised Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) price target from $26 to $35. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $28.27 on Monday.
- Needham & Company increased the price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from $21 to $25. Marvell Technology shares closed at $21.59 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $155 to $173. Palo Alto shares closed at $142.53 on Monday.
- Citi raised the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $141 to $157. Intuit shares closed at $157.78 on Monday.
- Instinet increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $225 to $230. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $238.13 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.