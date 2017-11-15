5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- KeyBanc cut Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) price target from $21 to $17. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $20.22 on Tuesday.
- Argus boosted the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $180 to $190. Home Depot shares closed at $168.06 on Tuesday.
- Societe Generale raised the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $110 to $130. salesforce.com shares closed at $106.23 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse cut Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: BOOT) price target from $28 to $24. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $25.59 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from $55 to $45. MACOM Technology shares closed at $36.61 on Tuesday.
Price Target Changes
