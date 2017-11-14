Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2017 9:43am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $84 to $100. RH shares closed at $87.69 on Monday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $100 to $106. Dollar Tree shares closed at $93.69 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $25 to $20. General Electric shares closed at $19.02 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) price target from $45 to $51. Coca-Cola shares closed at $46.72 on Monday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $25 to $30. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $24.95 on Monday.

