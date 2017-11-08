5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 10:02am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) price target from $98 to $115. Marriott shares closed at $120.89 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $60 to $22. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $20.11 on Tuesday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $90 to $130. Take Two shares closed at $106.39 on Tuesday.
  • UBS lowered Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $12 to $7. Snap shares closed at $15.12 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target on Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) from $24 to $15. Fossil shares closed at $6.85 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

