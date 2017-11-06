5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- FBN Securities raised Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) price target from $50 to $60. Yelp shares closed at $46.07 on Friday.
- Citi cut the price target for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from $22 to $16. Mattel shares closed at $13.12 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from $150 to $140. Signature Bank shares closed at $131.60 on Friday.
- Hilliard Lyons increased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $182 to $192. Apple shares closed at $172.50 on Friday.
- Citi boosted the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $15 to $20. Twitter shares closed at $19.90 on Friday.
