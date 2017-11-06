Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 10:08am   Comments
Share:
  • FBN Securities raised Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) price target from $50 to $60. Yelp shares closed at $46.07 on Friday.
  • Citi cut the price target for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from $22 to $16. Mattel shares closed at $13.12 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from $150 to $140. Signature Bank shares closed at $131.60 on Friday.
  • Hilliard Lyons increased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $182 to $192. Apple shares closed at $172.50 on Friday.
  • Citi boosted the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $15 to $20. Twitter shares closed at $19.90 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + MAT)

Apple Likely to Add More Partners to Upstream Supply Chain -DigiTimes
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Past Week: All Eyes On Apple
The Cost Of Cracking An iPhone X Screen
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: KEYW Drops Following Disappointing Q3 Results; Varonis Shares Surge
Apple's iPhone X: The Reviews Are In
Apple's Across-The-Board Beat: 'Tim Cook Is Giddy, And He Should Be'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on YELP

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.