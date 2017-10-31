5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Piper Jaffray raised Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) price target from $87 to $91. Strayer Education shares closed at $100.00 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $130 to $120. Disney shares closed at $98.04 on Monday.
- Cowen boosted the price target for EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from $55 to $60. EXACT Sciences shares closed at $50.10 on Monday.
- Baird increased Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) price target from $67 to $76. Cerner shares closed at $66.46 on Monday.
- JPMorgan cut the price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) from $47 to $43. Cooper Tire shares closed at $32.20 on Monday.
