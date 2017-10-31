Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 9:53am   Comments
Share:
  • Piper Jaffray raised Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) price target from $87 to $91. Strayer Education shares closed at $100.00 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $130 to $120. Disney shares closed at $98.04 on Monday.
  • Cowen boosted the price target for EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from $55 to $60. EXACT Sciences shares closed at $50.10 on Monday.
  • Baird increased Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) price target from $67 to $76. Cerner shares closed at $66.46 on Monday.
  • JPMorgan cut the price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) from $47 to $43. Cooper Tire shares closed at $32.20 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERN + CTB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 31, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: A Halloween Scare For Under Armour, Qualcomm And Other Big Tech Names
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Spending Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on STRA

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.