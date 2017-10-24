Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2017 9:50am   Comments
  • Jefferies lowered Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) price target from $56 to $51. Halliburton shares closed at $42.24 on Monday.
  • Stifel raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $80 to $85. Microsoft shares closed at $78.83 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from $209 to $184. Whirlpool shares closed at $182.50 on Monday.
  • Stifel lowered General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) price target from $26 to $22. GE shares closed at $22.32 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR)from $220 to $183. Whirlpool shares closed at $182.50 on Monday.

