5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 9:45am   Comments
  • Stifel lowered Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) price target from $55 to $45. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $33.47 on Monday.
  • JPMorgan increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $225 to $242. Netflix shares closed at $202.68 on Monday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $300 to $415. Biogen shares closed at $335.68 on Monday.
  • Instinet raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $178 to $183. McDonald's shares closed at $165.01 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $210 to $250. Netflix shares closed at $202.68 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

