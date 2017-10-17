5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stifel lowered Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) price target from $55 to $45. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $33.47 on Monday.
- JPMorgan increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $225 to $242. Netflix shares closed at $202.68 on Monday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $300 to $415. Biogen shares closed at $335.68 on Monday.
- Instinet raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $178 to $183. McDonald's shares closed at $165.01 on Monday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $210 to $250. Netflix shares closed at $202.68 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...