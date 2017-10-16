Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2017 9:49am   Comments
Share:
  • Instinet boosted Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) price target from $28 to $30. Bank of America shares closed at $25.83 on Friday.
  • Cowen boosted the price target on Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from $3.50 to $5.50. Groupon shares closed at $4.63 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray increased the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $50 to $53. Wells Fargo shares closed at $53.69 on Friday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $157 to $160. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $136.43 on Friday.
  • Cowen raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $68 to $87. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $77.26 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRW + BAC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2017
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Applied Optoelectronics Drops On Q3 Warning; PhaseRx Shares Surge
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Tandem Diabetes Care Shares Plunge
Make Bank Of America Great Again; Analyst Prefers This Stock Into Year End
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bank of America Profit Beats Expectations
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Wells Fargo Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on GRPN

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.