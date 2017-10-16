5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Instinet boosted Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) price target from $28 to $30. Bank of America shares closed at $25.83 on Friday.
- Cowen boosted the price target on Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from $3.50 to $5.50. Groupon shares closed at $4.63 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray increased the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $50 to $53. Wells Fargo shares closed at $53.69 on Friday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $157 to $160. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $136.43 on Friday.
- Cowen raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $68 to $87. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $77.26 on Friday.
