5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley boosted Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) price target from $73 to $79. Citigroup shares closed at $72.37 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray increased the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $111 to $127. Visa shares closed at $108.11 on Thursday.
- JPMorgan boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $210 to $225. Netflix shares closed at $195.86 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $99 to $107. JPMorgan shares closed at $95.99 on Thursday.
- Maxim Group raised the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $200 to $220. Domino's shares closed at $201.03 on Thursday.
