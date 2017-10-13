Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 9:38am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) price target from $73 to $79. Citigroup shares closed at $72.37 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray increased the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $111 to $127. Visa shares closed at $108.11 on Thursday.
  • JPMorgan boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $210 to $225. Netflix shares closed at $195.86 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $99 to $107. JPMorgan shares closed at $95.99 on Thursday.
  • Maxim Group raised the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $200 to $220. Domino's shares closed at $201.03 on Thursday.

