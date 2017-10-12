5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Cowen lowered J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) price target from $12 to $9. J.Jill shares closed at $9.93 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $597 to $612. BlackRock shares closed at $473.93 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim cut the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $122 to $105. Disney shares closed at $98.55 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,120 to $1,250. Amazon.com shares closed at $995.00 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein raised the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $203 to $230. Netflix shares closed at $194.95 on Wednesday.
