5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Goldman Sachs raised Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $143 to $158. Caterpillar shares closed at $126.88 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $317 to $379. Tesla shares closed at $342.94 on Monday.
- Jefferies increased the price target for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL) from $175 to $185. L3 Technologies shares closed at $187.69 on Monday.
- Bank of America boosted the price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $70 to $86. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $75.45 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from $28 to $26. Jabil shares closed at $29.48 on Monday.
