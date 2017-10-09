5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Credit Suisse raised Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) price target from $49 to $54. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $49.76 on Friday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $130 to $125. Disney shares closed at $100.07 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) price target from $33 to $24. Viacom shares closed at $27.15 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $240 to $255. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $246.02 on Friday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from $60 to $42. Synaptics shares closed at $38.49 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...