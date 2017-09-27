5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Jefferies lowered Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $90 to $82. Darden shares closed at $77.71 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $157 to $166. FactSet Research shares closed at $179.94 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) price target from $43 to $58. Michael Kors shares closed at $47.03 on Tuesday.
- Baird increased the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $48 to $52. Micron shares closed at $34.18 on Tuesday.
- Citi cut the price target on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $67 to $65. Nike shares rose closed at $53.70 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...