5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays cut Versartis Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAR) price target from $28 to $4. Versartis shares dropped 86.2 percent to $2.97 at 12:05 pm.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $190 to $196. Apple shares declined 1.51 percent to trade at $151.07.
- Barclays increased American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $55 to $65. American Airlines shares rose 1.92 percent to trade at $47.18.
- Citi lowered the price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $150 to $92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 12.9 percent to trade at $64.21.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $275 to $300. Boeing shares rose 0.75 percent to $257.95.
Latest Ratings for VSAR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2017
|PiperJaffray
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Sep 2017
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
