Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2017 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Related VSAR
Mid-Day Market Update: Revolution Lighting Technologies Drops Following Reduced FY2017 Outlook; Ascendis Pharma Shares Surge
What Do Versartis' Troubles Mean For Opko Health?
Versartis Announces Phase ' VELOCITY Trial of Somavaratan in Pediatric Growth Hormone ... (GuruFocus)
Related AAPL
Pro: Here's The Best Way To Bet Against Apple
Maxim Expert Breaks Down Movement In 4 Tech Stocks
Stocks Reverse Higher; Grubhub A Victim Of Amazon Effect? (Investor's Business Daily)
  • Barclays cut Versartis Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAR) price target from $28 to $4. Versartis shares dropped 86.2 percent to $2.97 at 12:05 pm.
  • Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $190 to $196. Apple shares declined 1.51 percent to trade at $151.07.
  • Barclays increased American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $55 to $65. American Airlines shares rose 1.92 percent to trade at $47.18.
  • Citi lowered the price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $150 to $92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 12.9 percent to trade at $64.21.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $275 to $300. Boeing shares rose 0.75 percent to $257.95.

Latest Ratings for VSAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2017PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Sep 2017Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VSAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAL)

Pro: Here's The Best Way To Bet Against Apple
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2017
Maxim Expert Breaks Down Movement In 4 Tech Stocks
The Market In 5 Minutes
Todd Gordon's Bearish Apple Trade
Due In Stores This October, Reports Surface That Final iPhone X Production Has Not Yet Begun
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on VSAR
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.