5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citi cut Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) price target from $100 to $87. Alaska Air shares closed at $75.28 on Friday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from $105 to $120. Red Hat shares closed at $107.30 on Friday.
- UBS boosted Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $116 to $140. Caterpillar shares closed at $121.37 on Friday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $185 to $210. NVIDIA shares closed at $180.11 on Friday.
- RBC Capital increased the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $48 to $55. Applied Materials shares closed at $47.14 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for ALK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Sep 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for ALK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
