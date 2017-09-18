Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 9:38am   Comments
  • Citi cut Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) price target from $100 to $87. Alaska Air shares closed at $75.28 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from $105 to $120. Red Hat shares closed at $107.30 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $116 to $140. Caterpillar shares closed at $121.37 on Friday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $185 to $210. NVIDIA shares closed at $180.11 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $48 to $55. Applied Materials shares closed at $47.14 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for ALK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

