5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley cut Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) price target from $78 to $60. Nucor shares closed at $53.97 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) price target from $44 to $60. Alcoa shares closed at $43.60 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $99 to $82. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $94.40 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from $45 to $33. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $33.40 on Monday.
- Guggenheim raised the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $190 to $210. Netflix shares closed at $181.74 on Monday.
