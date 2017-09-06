Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2017 9:48am   Comments
  • Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) price target from $15 to $13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $14.04 on Tuesday.
  • Instinet boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $175 to $185. Apple shares closed at $162.08 on Tuesday.
  • JPMorgan raised the price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from $6 to $9. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.93 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity increased the price target for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from $125 to $140. Rockwell Collins shares closed at $131.00 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $78 to $71. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $58.14 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for HPE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Bank of AmericaDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Sep 2017BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Aug 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

