5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) price target from $15 to $13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $14.04 on Tuesday.
- Instinet boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $175 to $185. Apple shares closed at $162.08 on Tuesday.
- JPMorgan raised the price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from $6 to $9. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.93 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity increased the price target for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from $125 to $140. Rockwell Collins shares closed at $131.00 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $78 to $71. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $58.14 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for HPE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Sep 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Aug 2017
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for HPE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...