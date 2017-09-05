Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2017 9:48am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $109 to $116. Disney shares closed at $101.50 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna boosted Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $64 to $71. Lululemon shares closed at $61.69 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $240 to $320. Tesla shares closed at $355.40 on Friday.
  • FBR Capital raised the price target for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from $13 to $15. American Eagle shares closed at $12.29 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $65 to $75. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $70.17 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2017Loop CapitalMaintainsHold
Aug 2017Loop CapitalMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

