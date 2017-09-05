5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wells Fargo raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $109 to $116. Disney shares closed at $101.50 on Friday.
- Susquehanna boosted Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $64 to $71. Lululemon shares closed at $61.69 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $240 to $320. Tesla shares closed at $355.40 on Friday.
- FBR Capital raised the price target for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from $13 to $15. American Eagle shares closed at $12.29 on Friday.
- UBS boosted the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $65 to $75. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $70.17 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
|Aug 2017
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
