5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2017 9:44am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) price target from $35 to $40. AeroVironment shares closed at $39.35 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens increased salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $100 to $107. salesforce.com shares closed at $93.83 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $48 to $50. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $43.30 on Tuesday.
  • Needham & Company cut the price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) from $36 to $27. Veeco Instruments shares closed at $19.45 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens raised the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $74 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $71.57 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for AVAV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Oct 2016BairdInitiates Coverage onNeutral
Sep 2015PiperJaffrayUpgradesNeutralOverweight

