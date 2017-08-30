5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Canaccord Genuity boosted AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) price target from $35 to $40. AeroVironment shares closed at $39.35 on Tuesday.
- Stephens increased salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $100 to $107. salesforce.com shares closed at $93.83 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $48 to $50. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $43.30 on Tuesday.
- Needham & Company cut the price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) from $36 to $27. Veeco Instruments shares closed at $19.45 on Tuesday.
- Stephens raised the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $74 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $71.57 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for AVAV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Oct 2016
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage on
|Neutral
|Sep 2015
|PiperJaffray
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
