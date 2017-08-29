Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2017 9:57am   Comments
  • Citi cut Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) price target from $14 to $5. Finish Line shares closed at $10.42 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $68 to $64. Nike shares closed at $53.73 on Monday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) from $120 to $180. Kite Pharma shares closed at $178.05 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) price target from $79 to $85. Gilead shares closed at $74.69 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target on Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from $13 to $8. Finish Line shares closed at $10.42 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for FINL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017SusquehannaMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2017FBR CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2017UBSDowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for FINL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

