5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Citi cut Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) price target from $14 to $5. Finish Line shares closed at $10.42 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $68 to $64. Nike shares closed at $53.73 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) from $120 to $180. Kite Pharma shares closed at $178.05 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse raised Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) price target from $79 to $85. Gilead shares closed at $74.69 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target on Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from $13 to $8. Finish Line shares closed at $10.42 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for FINL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|FBR Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
