5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Stifel raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $60 to $62. Micron shares closed at $29.62 on Thursday.
- JPMorgan cut Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $68 to $65. Ross Stores shares closed at $53.33 on Thursday.
- Needham & Company boosted the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $155 to $190. Alibaba shares closed at $163.92 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital increased the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $46 to $48. Applied Materials shares closed at $43.12 on Thursday.
- Berenberg raised the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $79 to $86. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $72.34 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2017
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
|Jun 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
