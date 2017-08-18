Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 9:45am   Comments
Share:
Related MU
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Micron
Highlights From Q2's 13-F Season
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Micron Technology Inc, FedEx Corp, Walgreens Boots ... (GuruFocus)
Related ROST
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2017
Ross Stores, Gap Shares Pop On Strong Profit, Sales (Investor's Business Daily)
  • Stifel raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $60 to $62. Micron shares closed at $29.62 on Thursday.
  • JPMorgan cut Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $68 to $65. Ross Stores shares closed at $53.33 on Thursday.
  • Needham & Company boosted the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $155 to $190. Alibaba shares closed at $163.92 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $46 to $48. Applied Materials shares closed at $43.12 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg raised the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $79 to $86. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $72.34 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jun 2017SusquehannaMaintainsPositive
Jun 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BABA)

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Alibaba And Wix
8 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2017
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
How Tencent, The 'Chinese Facebook,' Compares To Its US Counterpart
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.