5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bernstein raised Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) price target from $109 to $127. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $106.04 on Wednesday.
- Stifel increased Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $58 to $60. Target shares closed at $56.31 on Wednesday.
- JPMorgan lowered the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $141 to $132. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $140.03 on Wednesday.
- Citi boosted the price target for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) from $98 to $110. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $111.10 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised the price target on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $35 to $38. NetApp shares closed at $42.41 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for HSY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2017
|Societe Generale
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
|Feb 2017
|Argus Research
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
