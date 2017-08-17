Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2017 9:53am   Comments
Stocks Take Tight Gains; Miner, Lab Tool Maker Retake Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)
  • Bernstein raised Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) price target from $109 to $127. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $106.04 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel increased Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $58 to $60. Target shares closed at $56.31 on Wednesday.
  • JPMorgan lowered the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $141 to $132. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $140.03 on Wednesday.
  • Citi boosted the price target for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) from $98 to $110. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $111.10 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $35 to $38. NetApp shares closed at $42.41 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for HSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2017Societe GeneraleUpgradesSellHold
Feb 2017Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

