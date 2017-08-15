5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Berenberg lowered Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) price target from $39 to $36. Pfizer shares closed at $33.31 on Monday.
- Stifel raised Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) price target from $165 to $180. Alibaba shares closed at $154.61 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from $6.75 to $10. GoPro shares closed at $9.74 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $138 to $150. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $128.18 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from $29 to $26. Corning shares closed at $29.41 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for PFE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for PFE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.