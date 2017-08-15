Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2017 10:18am   Comments
  • Berenberg lowered Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) price target from $39 to $36. Pfizer shares closed at $33.31 on Monday.
  • Stifel raised Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) price target from $165 to $180. Alibaba shares closed at $154.61 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from $6.75 to $10. GoPro shares closed at $9.74 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $138 to $150. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $128.18 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from $29 to $26. Corning shares closed at $29.41 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for PFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2017Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

