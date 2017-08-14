Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2017 9:52am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse lowered The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) price target from $260 to $245. Ultimate Software shares closed at $193.13 on Friday.
  • Maxim Group raised NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $46 to $56. NetApp shares closed at $41.49 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) from $6 to $4. J C Penney shares closed at $3.93 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity increased the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $180 to $190. NVIDIA shares closed at $155.96 on Friday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $368 to $411. Tesla shares closed at $357.87 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for ULTI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
Jun 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

