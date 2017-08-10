Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2017 10:02am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) price target from $36 to $46. Michael Kors shares closed at $45.78 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $50 to $43. Tripadvisor shares closed at $40.54 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel lowered the price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from $70 to $66. Dentsply Sirona shares closed at $56.23 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $33 to $35. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $27.90 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) from $13 to $6. Vitamin Shoppe shares closed at $6.10 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for KORS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Aug 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral

