5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank raised Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) price target from $36 to $46. Michael Kors shares closed at $45.78 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $50 to $43. Tripadvisor shares closed at $40.54 on Wednesday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from $70 to $66. Dentsply Sirona shares closed at $56.23 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital increased the price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $33 to $35. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $27.90 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) from $13 to $6. Vitamin Shoppe shares closed at $6.10 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for KORS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Aug 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Aug 2017
|Buckingham
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for KORS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Price Target Changes
