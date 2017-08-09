5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Susquehanna raised Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) price target from $2,150 to $2,200. Priceline shares closed at $2,049.00 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies cut Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) price target from $16 to $13. Fossil shares closed at $11.84 on Tuesday.
- Atlantic Equities boosted the price target for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from $68 to $93. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $88.53 on Tuesday.
- Instinet increased the price target on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $41 to $51. Kohl's shares closed at $42.82 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) from $2,000 to $2,050. Priceline shares closed at $2,049.00 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for PCLN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jan 2017
|MKM Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2017
|MKM Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
