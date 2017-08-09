Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2017 9:49am   Comments
  • Susquehanna raised Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) price target from $2,150 to $2,200. Priceline shares closed at $2,049.00 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies cut Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) price target from $16 to $13. Fossil shares closed at $11.84 on Tuesday.
  • Atlantic Equities boosted the price target for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from $68 to $93. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $88.53 on Tuesday.
  • Instinet increased the price target on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $41 to $51. Kohl's shares closed at $42.82 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) from $2,000 to $2,050. Priceline shares closed at $2,049.00 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for PCLN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jan 2017MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2017MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

