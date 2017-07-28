5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Stifel raised Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $39 to $41. Intel shares closed at $34.97 on Thursday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $115 to $130. Electronic Arts shares closed at $117.60 on Thursday.
- Cowen cut the price target on Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from $59 to $45. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $40.07 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,135 to $1,175. Amazon shares closed at $1,046.00 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) price target from $51 to $49. Bristol-Myers shares closed at $54.24 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for INTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Hilliard Lyons
|Initiates Coverage On
|Long-Term Buy
|Jul 2017
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Underperform
|Jun 2017
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
