Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Related INTC
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Amazon Earnings Miss Views
10 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2017
Nicolet Bankshares Inc Buys Vanguard Large-Cap ETF - DNQ, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, ... (GuruFocus)
Related EA
15 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
These 4 Top Stocks Are Buys With Earnings Due: Why You Should Be Wary (Investor's Business Daily)
  • Stifel raised Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $39 to $41. Intel shares closed at $34.97 on Thursday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $115 to $130. Electronic Arts shares closed at $117.60 on Thursday.
  • Cowen cut the price target on Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from $59 to $45. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $40.07 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,135 to $1,175. Amazon shares closed at $1,046.00 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) price target from $51 to $49. Bristol-Myers shares closed at $54.24 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Hilliard LyonsInitiates Coverage OnLong-Term Buy
Jul 2017JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform
Jun 2017Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BMY)

Amazon Needs To Be A Core Holding For Internet And Growth Investors Alike
For Amazon Investors, Focus On The Bigger Picture
The Market In 5 Minutes
What Does Your Living Room Say About You? Roomba Wants To Tell Advertisers
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Amazon Earnings Miss Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on INTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.