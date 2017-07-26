5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Jefferies raised Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $100 to $120. Caterpillar shares closed at $114.54 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $37 to $32. Seagate shares closed at $33.20 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $270 to $285. Biogen shares closed at $282.96 on Tuesday.
- BTIG raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $170 to $225. Netflix shares closed at $186.97 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $375 to $360. Chipotle shares closed at $348.62 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for CAT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jun 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|May 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
