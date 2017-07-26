Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 9:56am   Comments
  • Jefferies raised Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $100 to $120. Caterpillar shares closed at $114.54 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $37 to $32. Seagate shares closed at $33.20 on Tuesday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $270 to $285. Biogen shares closed at $282.96 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $170 to $225. Netflix shares closed at $186.97 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $375 to $360. Chipotle shares closed at $348.62 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jun 2017Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
May 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Price Target

