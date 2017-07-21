Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 9:59am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $49 to $56. Abbott shares closed at $50.85 on Thursday.
  • Instinet boosted the price target on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $105 to $120. Visa shares closed at $98.11 on Thursday.
  • Argus lowered the price target for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from $192 to $175. IBM shares closed at $147.66 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) price target from $123 to $136. Cintas shares closed at $126.78 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $45 to $49. Microsoft shares closed at $74.22 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ABT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2017GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2017Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ABT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

