5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Deutsche Bank raised Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $49 to $56. Abbott shares closed at $50.85 on Thursday.
- Instinet boosted the price target on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $105 to $120. Visa shares closed at $98.11 on Thursday.
- Argus lowered the price target for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from $192 to $175. IBM shares closed at $147.66 on Thursday.
- Stifel raised Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) price target from $123 to $136. Cintas shares closed at $126.78 on Thursday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $45 to $49. Microsoft shares closed at $74.22 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ABT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2017
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
