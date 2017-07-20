Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 9:47am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse lowered Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE: FMSA) price target from $12 to $4. Fairmount Santrol shares closed at $3.87 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on EP Energy Corp (NYSE: EPE) from $7 to $4.50. EP Energy shares closed at $3.71 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from $60 to $53. Energen shares closed at $51.39 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) from $8 to $15. CymaBay Therapeutics shares closed at $7.37 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) price target from $111 to $130. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $112.56 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for FMSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Jul 2017Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jun 2017Scotia Howard WeilDowngradesSector Outperform

