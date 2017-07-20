5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Credit Suisse lowered Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE: FMSA) price target from $12 to $4. Fairmount Santrol shares closed at $3.87 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on EP Energy Corp (NYSE: EPE) from $7 to $4.50. EP Energy shares closed at $3.71 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from $60 to $53. Energen shares closed at $51.39 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) from $8 to $15. CymaBay Therapeutics shares closed at $7.37 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) price target from $111 to $130. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $112.56 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for FMSA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Jul 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Jun 2017
|Scotia Howard Weil
|Downgrades
|Sector Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for FMSA
