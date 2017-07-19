Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 9:57am   Comments
  • RBC Capital lowered International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) price target from $165 to $160. IBM shares closed at $154.00 on Tuesday.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the price target on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $260 to $230. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $223.31 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from $51 to $46. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $48.95 on Tuesday.
  • Citi raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $105 to $200. Vertex Pharma shares closed at $132.16 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $550 to $350. Chipotle shares closed at $374.98 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for IBM

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017Pacific CrestInitiates Coverage OnSector Weight
Apr 2017BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnSell
Mar 2017ArgusReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IBM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

