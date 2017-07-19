5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- RBC Capital lowered International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) price target from $165 to $160. IBM shares closed at $154.00 on Tuesday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the price target on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $260 to $230. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $223.31 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from $51 to $46. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $48.95 on Tuesday.
- Citi raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $105 to $200. Vertex Pharma shares closed at $132.16 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $550 to $350. Chipotle shares closed at $374.98 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for IBM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2017
|Pacific Crest
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Weight
|Apr 2017
|Berenberg
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
|Mar 2017
|Argus
|Reiterates
|Buy
