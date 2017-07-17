5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Deutsche Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) price target from $64 to $66. Merck shares closed at $63.06 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $64 to $72. Citigroup shares closed at $66.72 on Friday.
- Guggenheim increased the price target on RH (NYSE: RH) from $60 to $75. RH shares closed at $66.00 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $80 to $84. Microsoft shares closed at $72.78 on Friday.
- Instinet raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $165 to $175. Netflix shares closed at $161.12 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for MRK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2017
|Guggenheim
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Dec 2016
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Underperform
