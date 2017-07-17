Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2017 10:10am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) price target from $64 to $66. Merck shares closed at $63.06 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $64 to $72. Citigroup shares closed at $66.72 on Friday.
  • Guggenheim increased the price target on RH (NYSE: RH) from $60 to $75. RH shares closed at $66.00 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $80 to $84. Microsoft shares closed at $72.78 on Friday.
  • Instinet raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $165 to $175. Netflix shares closed at $161.12 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for MRK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2017GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2016JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform

