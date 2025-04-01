This Amazon.com Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on Microsoft Corporation MSFT with a Hold rating. Microsoft shares closed at $375.39 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation ORCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195. Oracle shares closed at $139.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage on Rezolve AI Limited RZLV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Rezolve AI shares closed at $1.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $280. Amazon shares closed at $190.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc. GOOG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $210. Alphabet shares closed at $156.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
