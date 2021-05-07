 Skip to main content

Simpler Trading's Danielle Shay Says Roblox Is 'Crack For Kids'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2021 5:07pm   Comments
Danielle Shay, director of options at Simpler Trading,  discussed trading Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Roblox is essentially "crack for kids," Shay said.

Although she noted that the company's business model is a little bit questionable, it's very lucrative.

Upcoming Earnings: Roblox is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results on May 10. 

Shay expects the stock to move about $8 one way or the other after the company reports earnings. If it pulls back, Shay would be a buyer of the stock, she told CNBC. 

Recent Analyst Rating: JPMorgan initiated coverage of Roblox on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $85.

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2021

RBLX Price Action: Roblox made its market debut on March 10. Since that time, the stock has traded as high as $83.41 and as low as $60.50. At market close Friday, shares were up 4.37% at $67.65. 

(Photo courtesy of Roblox.) 

Latest Ratings for RBLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021LightShed PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RBLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Danielle Shay Trading NationInitiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

