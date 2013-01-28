Benzinga's Top Initiations

Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo Co

PRGO

with a “sector perform” rating. The target price for Perrigo is set to $109. Perrigo's shares closed at $103.12 on Friday. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners

DVA

with a “market perform” rating. The target price for DaVita is set to $126. DaVita's shares closed at $114.53 on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Youku Tudou

YOKU

with a “buy” rating. The target price for Youku Tudou is set to $29.56. Youku Tudou's stock closed at $22.87 on Friday. Analysts at Canaccord initiated coverage on shares of Furiex Pharmaceuticals

FURX

with a “buy” rating. The target price for Furiex is set to $45. Furiex's shares closed at $21.24 on Friday.