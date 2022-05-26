Why Kraft Heinz Shares Are Falling Today

ñol

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 2:45 PM | 1 min read
The Kraft Heinz Co KHC shares are trading lower Thursday following bearish analyst coverage from UBS.

UBS analyst Cody Ross downgraded Kraft Heinz from a Neutral rating to a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $34, citing inflationary pressures.

3G Capital also announced that it distributed approximately 88 million shares of Kraft Heinz to external investors in its fund. 3G Capital is Kraft Heinz' second-largest shareholder after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B).

See Also: Why Nutanix Stock Is Sinking Today

KHC Price Action: Kraft Heinz has traded between $32.78 and $44.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 7.47% at $36.88 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

Posted In: why it's movingDowngradesAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas