 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why General Motors Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Why General Motors Shares Are Falling Today

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is trading lower Tuesday after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded the stock from an Overweight rating to an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $55.

The downgrade was "triggered by a lower than expected 2022 guide," Jonas wrote in a note to clients.

The Morgan Stanley analyst said he re-evaluated GM as a sum-of-the-parts story, which led him to change the valuation methodology from SOTP to discounted free cash flow, resulting in a cut to his price target.

Jonas now expects GM to remain one holistic company for at least the next 12 to 18 months as management builds out its EV, AV and connected car capabilities.

The analyst is still concerned about legacy OEM's, like GM, ability to transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. 

See Also: Why Velodyne Lidar Shares Are Soaring Today

GM Price Action: General Motors has traded as low as $47.07 and as high as $67.21 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.12% at $48.62 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of GM.

Latest Ratings for GM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Nomura InstinetDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

EV Week In Review: Musk Finally Gets Biden's Mention, XPeng Zooms Into More European Markets Ahead Of Nio, Ford Ropes In Another Tesla Executive And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Day In Market History: GM Signs Auto's First Union Contract
How The Canada Trucker Protest Could Impact Auto Production
General Motors Whale Trades For February 09
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com