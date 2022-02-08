 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Velodyne Lidar Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2022 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Why Velodyne Lidar Shares Are Soaring Today

Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) is trading higher Tuesday after an 8-K filing showed it entered into a deal with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) whereby the company will issue Amazon about 39.59 million warrants which can be exchanged for common shares. 

The warrants will vest over time based on Amazon's discretionary payments to Velodyne of up to $200 million. The vesting is pursuant to existing commercial agreements between Velodyne and Amazon, which relate to the use of the company’s technology for improving customer experiences.

See Also: Velodyne Lidar Shares Soar On Amazon Warrant Deal: What Investors Should Know

Following the vesting, warrants can be exercised for $4.18 per share at any time before Feb. 4, 2030.

Velodyne Lidar provides smart, powerful lidar solutions. The company's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance for a wide range of industries.

VLDR Price Action: Velodyne shares have traded as low as $3.13 and as high as $24.70 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 33.7% at $5.04 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Velodyne Lidar.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VLDR)

Here's How Analysts View The Velodyne Lidar - Amazon Warrant Deal
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com