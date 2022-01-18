Why Airbnb Shares Are Falling Today

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares are trading lower after Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Shares of several other companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market amid a rise in yields and worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs.

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences.

Airbnb's stock was trading about 4.9% lower at $156.04 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $219.94 and a 52-week low of $129.71.